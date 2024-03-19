Mother wanted for murder after 2-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning

TULSA, Okla. — A 25-year-old mother is wanted for second-degree murder after her daughter died of fentanyl poisoning, the Tulsa Police Department said.

Njerin Samuel's 2-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Feb. 1, according to court documents.

Eric Jones, believed to be in a relationship with Samuel, called 911. He told the dispatcher he found the child outside when he got home and that she must've ingested something from outside.

At the hospital, investigators learned the child had fentanyl in her system.

When police questioned Jones, they said he gave a different story. He told police when he got home, he found the child unresponsive in bed with Samuel and not outside.

When police questioned Samuel, she said Jones woke her up to tell her something was wrong with the toddler. Samuel also said she saw blue residue around the toddler's nose, court documents read.

The toddler was taken off life support and died on Feb. 3.

There were four other kids under the age of six in the home at the time of the toddler's poisoning, police said. Officers spoke with Samuel's 5-year-old son, who said he saw the 2-year-old "get into mommy's blue nose medicine" in the drawer by her bed.

Officers said they found evidence that Jones knew of Samuel's fentanyl use and that she was keeping it in the apartment where they lived with five children. Jones is charged with child neglect after these findings. He also has two previous convictions for possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Samuel was already involved in a DHS investigation after giving birth to a child in September 2023 and testing positive for fentanyl.

Neither Samuel nor Jones are in custody.

