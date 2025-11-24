Mother Viola Fletcher dies, leaves legacy of fighting for justice in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Viola Fletcher died on Nov. 24, 2025 at the age of 111 after spending the majority of her life fighting for justice after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Mayor Monroe Nichols confirmed her passing and offered his condolences.

"Today, our city mourns the loss of Mother Viola Fletcher - a survivor of one of the darkest chapters in our city’s history. Mother Fletcher endured more than anyone should, yet she spent her life lighting a path forward with purpose.



Mother Fletcher carried 111 years of truth, resilience, and grace and was a reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we must still go. She never stopped advocating for justice for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and I hope we all can carry forward her legacy with the courage and conviction she modeled every day of her life.



On behalf of the city of Tulsa, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, the Greenwood descendant community, and to every Tulsan who saw hope in her journey.



Rest in peace, Mother Fletcher."

Fletcher was the oldest known living survivor before her passing. She testified before Congress about the need for reparations in Tulsa.

The last living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is Mother Lessie Benningfield Randle.

