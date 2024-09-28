Mother raises money for DNA testing; still searching for daughter's killer

TULSA, Okla — September is National Cold Case Month, and it also marks 20 years since the murder of Brittany Phillips.

Investigators say she was found raped and murdered inside her Tulsa apartment next to Union High School in 2004 after she didn’t show up for class.

This month marks 20 years since her death. There is still no justice for Brittany or any answers for her mother, Maggie Zingman.



Since her daughter’s death, she has driven 300,000 miles through more than 48 states on her "Caravan to Catch a Killer" tours.

“My hope is really now focusing on other people’s cold cases and giving them a voice. I had to learn early on that we may never solve her case, and I’m going to keep fighting, but I had to learn how to live in spite of, because of, and yes, even at 20 years, in honor of,” said Zingman.

In an effort to do that, 2 News learned that Zingman will be hosting a special benefit in the spring to help advocate and provide money to cold case victim’s families for DNA testing.

Someone donated $6,000 for DNA to be tested in Brittany’s murder and Zingman said she wants to pay that generosity forward.

“It’s gotten better but it’s so expensive and a lot of these groups like Othram and like Parabon they would do crowdsourcing too, so this is like a form of crowdsourcing and you have to work directly with the police department because theyr’e the ones sending it off but you work with the families to get them the funding to be able to give to the police department,” said Zingman.

It’s just one more way that Zingman said she can help give a voice to the thousands of other voiceless cold cases across the country.

“If I help ease the pain just a little bit, it eases my pain and I do it in honor of Britty and that’s half of this,” said Zingman.

If you have any information regarding the death of Brittany Phillips or any other Tulsa cold case, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

