City of Morris recovering after severe weather, tornados

MORRIS, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency in 12 Oklahoma counties on April 28, but Okmulgee County was not included despite at least one tornado ripping through the city of 1,300 over the weekend.

However, the county's emergency management director, Jeff Moore, believes the state will soon add the county to the designation.

"We're gonna work our best to get some public assistance (from the state and FEMA) for the city of Morris and the county," Moore said. "I haven't even had time to go out in some parts of the county and do damage assessment yet. These people need help and so that's what we're gonna do our very best, to make that happen for them."

40 years ago Saturday, Morris also saw one of its darkest days, suffering a tornado that killed eight of its own.

On this anniversary, history thankfully did not repeat itself, but it did rhyme.

Downed power lines, damaged local businesses, homes with trees literally through the roofs, and fireworks stands completely flipped over lined the town.

Okmulgee County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting Sunday morning to declare the county a disaster area.

Luckily, nobody was reported hurt or killed. As of Sunday evening, only a small portion of the town remains without electricity.

Pastor Kendell Hamilton of Trinity Baptist Church told 2 News he has assisted in tornado and hurricane recovery efforts over the years, but never thought he would need the same help until that need was literally through the roof.

“There was very strong wind and a lot of rain, but I didn’t really hear (a tornado)," Hamilton said. "And I could tell there was debris, but I didn’t know until I came out of the cellar. So I’m grateful my dog woke me up," Hamilton said.

Just a couple blocks away, members of Mariah Sadler’s family came to help after a tree pierced part of her home.

“I think I’m still kind of in shock. My kids are scared," Sadler said. "But I mean, this is a first for me and I hope it’s the last because I do not want to do it again.”

The town is accepting all the help it can get from volunteer crews as long as those coming to register with the fire department, Fire Captain James Nichols said.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone who suffered damage to their property to fill out an online form to get it assessed.

Morris Public Schools has also announced classes will be canceled on Monday, April 29.

