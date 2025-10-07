'More than just a highway town': Glenpool approves zoning change on 151st St.

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The open fields full of hay bales along 151st St. in Glenpool could soon become popular restaurants and shops.

"We want to be more than just a highway town."

That's what Cassie Pound told 2 News when she found out about the recent zoning change near Highway 75, which would allow retail shops and restaurants to be built.

"Going to high school here, and seeing how Glenpool has grown, is just blowing me away," Pound said.

She went from Glenpool graduate to Glenpool business owner at Quality Heating Cooling and Plumbing off 151st. Their building is right down the street from the proposed development, a plot of land over 76 acres on the southwest corner of 151st and Highway 75.

"Being from here, living locally, living in the area, we definitely need more restaurants." Pound said. "We need more shopping and more places for us to go."

That's what this development aims to do. The zoning change presents an opportunity for future development in an area that is growing rapidly.

"I think it'll be great for the community for sure," Glenpool resident Aspen Wilson said. "More jobs, extra things to do. I'm sure that'll raise the property value and things like that as well."

The proposal would potentially bring more people TO Glenpool, as opposed to traveling elsewhere for food and shopping.

"We've seen through the years that people were leaving Glenpool for bigger things," Pound said. "So I think this is our opportunity for people to stay in Glenpool, and see that Glenpool has a lot to offer."

Some people told 2 News they're worried all of this development may cause Glenpool to lose its small-town charm. Others worry the extra traffic may be a safety hazard, especially after the city had to lower the speed limit on the highway. Wilson says there's a blueprint in place.

"I think it's all about the community," Wilson said. "Like Bixby is big, but they have their little main street that's still really cute. So I think we can make it work."

It's unclear what businesses may come to the development, but according to the zoning agreement, things like pawn shops and marijuana facilities will not be allowed.

