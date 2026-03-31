REBUILDING NORTH TULSA: Volunteers help rebuild after tornado

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly one month after an EF-1 tornado tore through North Tulsa, the community is showing resilience as hundreds of volunteers step up to help residents rebuild.

The tornado shook the community, leaving trampolines stuck in trees and causing major damage to businesses like Jack's Funeral Home.

Tulsa leaders assessing damage after possible tornado in North Tulsa

Now, people are speechless by the amount of help they're getting from people they never met. Volunteers from all backgrounds have come together to rebuild the neighborhood.

The Tulsa Dream Center is at the heart of the recovery effort. The organization helped families clean up debris, cut down damaged trees, and restore power to the area. The center said more than 500 volunteers stepped up to help North Tulsa during this time of need.

"They took up my tree and all the branches and everybody else's tree. They brought a whole squad. They brought every kind of tool that you would think. You would think that they were in the lumber business with the equipment that they had. That made me teary-eyed. Made me cry," said North Tulsan Marcus Pearson.

The transformation is remarkable. They say when driving down their streets now, it's hard to see any tornado damage.

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