Bartlesville recycling crisis could create more jobs for people with disabilities

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — For more than seven decades, Ability Works has been giving Oklahomans with intellectual disabilities a chance at meaningful work and independence. Now, they might get a chance to help solve Bartlesville's recycling crisis.

At their recycling center, about 20 people work the floor on any given day, crushing cardboard, earning paychecks, and making a difference in their community.

"There would be a lot of cardboard blowing all over the city if we didn't pick it up," said longtime worker Thomas Williams.

Vocational Director Courtney Smith said they've done outreach and built relationships with local businesses and neighbors who need their recycling services.

"We're getting [cardboard], we're breaking them down, we're putting them in our balers, and we're working with a company to recycle those, and that is what is funding our client's paychecks," Smith explained.

Workers find purpose and community

Workers like Lacey Reynolds have found more than just employment.

"I got good friends here," she said.

Thomas Williams has been with the organization for nearly a decade.

"I work on the cardboard truck," said Williams. "I have something to do instead of staying at the house all day. It would be boring to sit at the house and have nothing to do.. and make money to do what I want to do."

City recycling operations in jeopardy

Now, Smith is preparing for even more work as Bartlesville could lose its city recycling operations by the end of April.

"More cardboard means more work, which means I can get more people making more money, employing people," Smith said.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says funding shortages have created issues with their current recycling partnership.

Smith is stepping up and wants the community to know Ability Works is ready to help.

"We cannot take everything that the city does - they take plastics and all these other things, and we can only take cardboard, but we are preparing for that influx of that need, and our guys are ready for it," she said.

How to help

Community members can drop off cardboard at the main Ability Works office at 501 S Virginia Avenue or contact the team to schedule a pickup.

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