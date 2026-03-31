GOP DEBATE: Candidates gather at history museum in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Freedom Caucus and Cedar Gate Sportsman Club co-hosted a debate for the GOP gubernatorial candidates during the evening of March 30.

The following candidates attended the debate:



Chip Keating: Son of former Governor Frank Keating

Mike Mazzei: Former State Senator

Charles McCall: Former State House Speaker

Jake Merrick: Former State Senator

2 News Oklahoma attended the debate. The candidates covered a large array of issues, but 2 News Oklahoma is highlighting three.

First, education.

“Why are kids 50th in literacy? We passed the Mississippi miracle in Oklahoma in 2012, we put more money in public education in 2018, and we’ve come backwards in outcomes,” Keating said. .

“I wanna address the administrative bloat. When we have over 500 school districts, 500 superintendents at the top. I would like to look at a county model. Where we have a superintendent per county,” Merrick said.

“We’re gonna mandate phonics in all the reading curriculum. We’re gonna hire the necessary number of reading coaches, specialists, and regional coordinators,” Mazzei said.

“We have problems in education, but it’s not a legislative problem. It’s an executive branch problem. We’ve had two superintendents at the Department of Education that have moved education outcomes backwards,” McCall said.

The candidates also discussed FLOCK cameras, or license plate readers across the state.

“I do not, support the automatic license plate readers. I want more cameras on the government, and fewer cameras on the people,” Merrick said.

“No FLOCK cameras. No unauthorized search and seizures,” Mazzei said.

“We shouldn’t have them. Unless the people wanna vote them in. Freedoms and liberties are what make america the best country in the world,” McCall said.

“They are being recklessly, managed right now. Tighten it up. Ask the people if they wanna have this as a public safety tool and not resell your data,” Keating said.

The candidates also discussed guns. The highlight of the gun debate came as the moderator asked the candidates whether citizens should have the right to carry firearms into the state capitol, and on the grounds of universities. All the candidates said yes.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a GOP gubernatorial candidate, did not attend the debate.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to leading Democratic candidate Cyndi Munson. Her office did not respond.

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