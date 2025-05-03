More than 100 volunteers clean neighborhood for Owasso Cares Day

OWASSO, Okla. — On May 3, 130 people attended Owasso Cares Day, an annual community clean-up event. This year, volunteers cleaned up the El Rio Vista neighborhood. This comes after an EF-1 tornado hit the communityin early April.

Chris Townsend was one of the volunteers. He said this year's event felt even more special.

“We’ve had a lot of outreach just from the neighborhood, from the people here that are super thrilled and relieved that we’re here to help and spruce up the neighborhood," said Townsend.

KJRH

The city of Owasso organized the event to gather volunteers and clean parts of their community. Townsend said after the EF-1 tornado came through, he knew the neighborhood needed help.

“This is what I feel like, Owasso, at their heart is all about. Just really trying to come together for the community," said Townsend.

KJRH

2 News previewed the event in April to help the city get more volunteers. On May 3, the neighborhood was taken over by an army of helping hands. Helping homeowners like Jim Lynch.

“Couldn’t of been done without their help… Just an extension of the good hearts that people have here," said Lynch.

To stay updated with the city of Owasso events, clickhere.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

