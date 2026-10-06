Mike Grogan Visits Two Tulsa Area Schools for Weather Talks Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Mike had back-to-back school visits on Tuesday where he met with students at Hope Christian Academy and St. Pius X Catholic School to share all about his role as a 2News meteorologist, how clouds and storms form, and how to stay safe from severe weather. The talks focused on how different types of weather affect Oklahoma and how he tracks them in the field and in studio. He also had a chance to demonstrate the effects of lightning with the 5th graders at St. Pius who were also full of many great weather questions like the students at Hope Christian Academy.

If you'd like to schedule a weather talk from one of our 2News meteorologists at your Tulsa area school, email michael.grogan@kjrh.com.

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