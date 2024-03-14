Michael Seger named Chief Meteorologist at 2 News Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Michael Seger is the new Chief Meteorologist for 2 News Oklahoma.

Seger joined 2 News Oklahoma as the morning meteorogist in 2022, but has a long career in Tulsa and meteorology.

He's a three-time Emmy winner and also was part of a team that won a National Murrow Award for best newscast with the 2013 Newcastle/OKC/Moore tornado coverage. He also is a member of the National Weather Association (Sealed) and the American Meteorological Society, including the Tulsa chapter.

"I am incredibly honored to become Chief Meteorologist at 2 News Oklahoma,” said Seger. KJRH has a long history in Tulsa and Green Country with many greats in the world of meteorology calling KJRH-TV home. While I was still in high school, I first saw the famous video of former KJRH Chief Meteorologist Gary Shore storm chasing with the University of Oklahoma. He recorded a jaw-dropping standup in front of the April 26, 1991, Red Rock, Oklahoma, tornado that left me inspired and in awe. I was fortunate my career brought me to Oklahoma after college in the mid-2000s, and I never dreamed I’d have the opportunity be a part of that same historic lineage nearly two decades later. We will miss Mike and his leadership, but with Brandon, Anne and Emma, I feel

we have a fantastic team in place and look forward to our future,” said Seger.

In addition to forecasting weather weeknights at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on 2 News Oklahoma, Seger will continue to chase storms as they enter Green Country to give the audience a first-hand account of what to expect, along with the timing and severity of the weather system.

"We are very blessed to be able to promote one of our own into a critical role that so many people in our audience depend on,” said KJRH station manager, Whitney Grover. “As a weather and storm chasing expert, Michael brings such a wealth of knowledge to our team that I know will continue to help our community navigate all types of weather that frequently targets our region.”

“2 News Oklahoma is dedicated to keeping our community safe and informed in all types of weather,“ said Brittany Burtscher, senior director of news. “I know Michael will continue to provide the context and detail to help our audience plan their day in the most effective ways possible. I’m thrilled for Michael as he begins to lead our talented team of meteorologists.”

Seger will take over as Chief Meteorologist for 2 News Oklahoma on Wednesday, May 1. He is a graduate of Indiana’s Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana.

He is taking over for Mike Collier, who is getting into a new field.

