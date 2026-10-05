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Meteorologist Mike Grogan Visits Barnes Elementary School

Mike shared about severe weather with these 5th graders
Meteorologist Mike Grogan Visits Barnes Elementary School
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OWASSO, Okla. — Meteorologist Mike Grogan visited Barnes Elementary School Monday afternoon to share his passion of the weather with the 5th grade students. Within his presentation, Mike spoke about his role as a 2News meteorologist, how clouds and storms form and how to stay safe from severe weather. He also demonstrated how lightning forms and showed videos of his storm chasing experiences from this past spring. The students were full of great weather questions as well!

If you would like a visit from a 2News meteorologist to your Tulsa area school, email Mike at michael.grogan@kjrh.com.

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