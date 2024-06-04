Mental health help now offered at 12 MedWise Urgent Care clinics

TULSA, Okla. — Family and Children’s Services and MedWise Urgent Care are partnering to provide easier access to mental health services. Now, you can walk into a MedWise clinic and connect with a mental health professional. The organizations say the partnership is a win-win for everyone, especially the patients.

Inside the COPES Crisis Call Center, trained experts provide support to more than 14,000 people a year. Now, that same support will be extended to 12 MedWise Urgent Care centers in the Tulsa area and northeast Oklahoma.

“There are many people who struggle with more than just physical illnesses and injuries,” said Grace Thorn.

Grace Thorn lives in Tulsa. 2 News told her about the new partnership when she was at the park with her friend.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Thorn.

COPES and MedWise share that sentiment. They say that in just the first day of the new program, they’ve already started making a difference in the Tulsa community.

“Mental health sadly drives a lot of illnesses and so for us to be able to take care of the patient in their entirely this is a great tool for us,” said Dr. Jon Hamilton.

Dr. Jon Hamilton is the Regional Medical Director at MedWise Urgent Care. He says the partnership will provide quick access when people need it the most.

“In real time, they will actually have someone looking at them, talking to them, asking them questions, and then collaborating with our team at the clinic to help get them the help they need,” said Dr. Hamilton.

COPES Vice President Amanda Bradley says along with the in-clinic care, they’ll also provide continuous support.

“We also follow up to make sure the services we connected them to are the right service level that they need and if not, we can start all over and get them linked to the right kind of care,” said Bradley.

The mental health professionals will connect with patients via iPads but they’re also able to respond to MedWise clinics in person, if needed, in Tulsa County.

“Individuals may not even have a mental health diagnosis yet when they walk in to see a provider at a MedWise but by being able to link with us quickly then we will be able to navigate them to the mental health services they need,” said Bradley.

If you’re struggling with mental health, COPES is available for free 24/7, 365 days a year. You can reach them at 918-744-4800 or on their website.

