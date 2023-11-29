New mental health center coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new mental health center is opening in Tulsa.

This facility comes after its owner, GRAND Mental Health, recently opened its family treatment center in Claremore. We brought you that story earlier this month.

The owners said this is a "state-of-the-art," 24/7 Urgent Recovery Center. This is for patients who need mental health or addiction recovery treatment, as well as support services.

CEO Larry Smith told 2 News Oklahoma, 24/7 access is critical to treating the area's mental health struggles.

"Access is the key to success," he said.

"Without access, you can't get mental health treatment. You can't get addiction treatment," he said. "You have to be able to get in the door. And many times, the time of the period of time with you're willing to get help may be very short."

With the ribbon cutting on Nov. 29 and the facility expected to open later in December, workers placed some of the final touches.

In a large open area, patients can get an assessment done and see what their needs are. They can then move on to another level of treatment or stay at the Center after the assessment until they're ready to be discharged.

Patients will meet with staff and a therapist and have a plan tailored to them in order to address their issues best. With an anticipated five-to-one staff-to-patient ratio coupled with the open layout of the center, Smith said patients and their loved ones can expect they will be properly monitored and cared for.

A big part of this facility is that, while it's an open floor plan so that staff can monitor patients, there are also private spaces if patients feel overwhelmed.

While patients are encouraged to stay for 24 hours, Smith said they can stay for longer if they would like.

Should any patients under an emergency detention order need to stay there, the facility has a nine-bed Crisis Center where they can protect those patients from themselves or protect other people from them.

The Urgent Recovery Center will also have what they call a Sobering Center for those struggling with substance abuse.

GRAND Mental Health has served Northeast Oklahoma for over four decades. Smith noted that stigma toward mental health has "always been a big issue," adding that he's trying to educate people that mental health and addiction are health issues. However, he has hope for the future.

"40 years ago, you wouldn't want to come into a mental health agency and see people walking through the door because somebody might think something bad about you, and it's not a health issue," he said. "Today is much better — much, much better."

In the works for at least a year, this is GRAND Mental Health's first such facility in Tulsa County, comprising a part of a wider campus the company is building.

It hopes to officially open the facility's doors by Dec. 29.

