First-of-a-kind mental health treatment center to open in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A new first-of-a-kind mental health treatment center is opening in Claremore.

The community can get its first look at the center at an open house on Nov. 9.

Grand Mental Health is partnering with the Department of Mental Health to open a facility for children and their families.

The goal is to keep families close to home while also getting the mental health care needed.

The Family Treatment Center is near Industrial Blvd. and Lowry Rd.

It's not open just yet, but it will be soon.

Grand Mental Health is calling it a Family Treatment Center because the family will stay with the child and go through treatment with them.

The organization says just treating the kid isn't as effective.

But that's not the only unique part.

Josh Cantwell, the chief operating officer for Grand Mental Health, told 2 News this center will fill a gap in child mental health services in a less restrictive environment.

"They have access to the lowest level of care, which is outpatient treatment, and then the most extreme level of care, which is inpatient hospitalization," he said. "Our goal is to give them other options to give them other care within those two extremes so that they can receive treatment at truly whatever level is necessary."

This facility will be adding three more levels of care. Urgent recovery, which is a one to two-day visit. Family crisis, where a parent will stay with a child for up to a week. The last is the brief-stay therapeutic home. This is for the entire family to stay and work together.

Larry Smith, Grand's chief executive officer, said he hopes people realize this facility will provide another option to families.

The ultimate goal with it is to decrease the instances of kids being removed from their homes.

"This is the stop before inpatient, the stop before foster care. If we can make this work, we will save millions of dollars in higher level of care," Smith said. "More important than that, we will save families, and the child will continue going to school, the parent can continue to go to work, and we're able to bring that family back together."

During the time a family is at the treatment center, they will be observed and get assistance in the behaviors creating problems or crises.

Now, you might be wondering what defines a crisis to prompt this care.

Grand Mental Health said that is defined by a family, but it can be something like a kid not following house rules, a kid refusing to go to school, or a child not coming home by curfew at night.

At this facility, they can serve about ten families between the different levels of care.

Anyone can walk into this facility at any time of day to get help, start an assessment, and start services.

Cantwell said one of the big differences in what they will do is that their care won't stop after a family leaves.

The organization will provide an iPad with access to 24/7 support even after the family leaves the facility.

There will be an open house at the Family Treatment Center on Thursday at 4 p.m. It will then open to serve clients in about a week.

