MEETING A NEED: Special Meals on Wheels volunteer delivers on snow day

TULSA, Okla. — Even on a snow day, people need to eat.

Meals on Wheels shut down their normal operations for the day out of caution and to keep people off the slick roads.

The team called more than 400 clients to make sure everyone could make it through the weekend without a delivery, but two people said they really needed their meals.

Nelson Head, a Meals on Wheels volunteer for nearly a decade, was on standby for just that very reason.

“The reason that I enjoy it is to see the smile on people’s faces," said Head. "There’s so many people that have this need, and you would never know driving through a neighborhood, you would never know who really has the need and who doesn’t.”

On any given day he's volunteering his time, Head said he's used to 8-12 orders.

But no matter the volume of deliveries, the impact remains the same.

“Don’t know them individually, don’t know what their situation is, but what’s exciting to me is were going to be able to meet their need today," said Head.

He was the only driver out after the day after the snow storm, apart of what Meals on Wheels calls their 'St. Bernard Team.' Head said he knows there's a need, so he picks up orders for neighbors in need no matter the conditions outside.

One of the clients Head met expressed her gratitude for him making the trip, even on slippery streets.

"You all mean a lot," she said.

2 News asked Head how he felt after both meals were hand-delivered to the clients in need.

“God love her, she said, ‘This is a blessing,'" said Head. "For whatever reason, she isn’t able to get out, or doesn’t want to get out on a day like today that’s really cold, and a lot of snow and ice and slipping around and… I feel really good about that.”

Another team member told us that four years after the pandemic, Meals on Wheels is still trying to get back to normal.

As they add additional days, times and routes to their delivery options, they are always looking for additional helping hands.

