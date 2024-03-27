Medical Examiner releases full report on Nex Benedict's death

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner released the full report on the death of Nex Benedict on March 27.

Benedict died on Feb. 8, and the Medical Examiner ruled their death a suicide in a summary report released already.

Benedict died one day after a fight at Owasso High School. There has been an outcry locally and nationally following their death. Vigils across the globe paid tribute to them.



The full report expands upon the partial report released earlier in March. It said Benedict reported having headaches and seizure-like activity before being found unresponsive.

First responders attempted life-saving measures

It found they died from the combined toxicity of Diphenhydramine and Fluoxetine. The two medications are commonly called anti-histamine and anti-depression medications like Benadryl and Prozac.

Oklahoma Medical Examiner

The report also detailed injuries sustained in the fight from the day before, including several small cuts and bruises on their face and body.

Nex also had a 4x3 inch bruise on their chest from resuscitation efforts. The Medical Examiner also found yellowing bruises on their arms, legs, and torso that were healing before the time of the fight.

It also found evidence of self-inflicted wounds on the arm.

The report concludes Benedict died by suicide.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

