McIntosh County Sheriff's Office investigating after woman found dead

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside Council Hill on US-266 in McIntosh County.
MCSO said someone called in a welfare check for a vehicle on the side of the road, and that's when deputies found the woman dead in the woods off the road.
Investigators said the suspect, who was found in a nearby barn, was injured and taken to the hospital.
