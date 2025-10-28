'Grateful for every single thing': Tulsa church group to send aid to Jamaica

TULSA, Okla. — Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Jamaica, and Oklahoma organizations are ready to help.

Praying Pelican Missions is a church group that aims to foster connection and lend a helping hand.

Hughroy Jackson and David Ashley are staff members of Praying Pelican living in Jamaica.

Both men sent in video updates about how it was looking in Jamaica before the storm touched ground.

“Melissa is now a cat five, and building speed," said Jackson. "We know the danger that lies ahead. Guys, we are trusting and relying on you as we trust God.”

David Ashley was on the ground at Benham Town.

“Thank God that the light is still on," said Ashley. "We are thankful for that, because many places, the light is out. So for right now, we are grateful for every single thing.”

Both gentlemen said prayer is the most powerful thing people can send to help at this time.

“I just want to thank you guys for the prayers that you are sending up," said Jackson. "I want to encourage you, just encouraging you to keep on sending up those prayers, because that's the only thing that can help us right now.”

Ashley echoed the sentiment.

"So thankful for the prayers that has been going up for us," he said. "We are super, super grateful for the love and the outpouring of people.”

Carissa Hildebrandt is the marketing manager of the Praying Pelican group.

She said they are on standby to help Jamaica as the country goes through Hurricane Melissa.

“We'll be trying to get funds on the ground as quickly as possible to meet needs such as like food, immediate shelter, emergency medical needs," she said. "We will have a couple of key people going in, and soon it is safe for others to go in, we will be sending teams."

She said she just hopes people can come together for a greater cause.

“I just want to see a United Church working together for the glory of God, to serve our communities and to be standing alongside of each other," she said. "We're able to unify and say, people matter.”

