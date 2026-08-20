MANDATORY: City of Bixby issues water conservation notice

BIXBY, Okla. — The City of Bixby is issuing a mandatory water conservation notice until Sept. 18 due to continued water supply and storage concerns.
The following restrictions are in place:
Water only on alternating days
Odd-numbered addresses: Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Even-numbered addresses: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday
Outdoor watering is limited to 6:00pm to 6:00am. This is to let the water tank refill overnight.
No car washing or hosing down outdoor areas
Golf courses and sports fields may not use potable water for watering
The City is also limiting water use to essential functions only and will continue monitoring the system and provide updates.
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