MANDATORY: City of Bixby issues water conservation notice

BIXBY, Okla. — The City of Bixby is issuing a mandatory water conservation notice until Sept. 18 due to continued water supply and storage concerns.

The following restrictions are in place:

Water only on alternating days

Odd-numbered addresses: Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Even-numbered addresses: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Outdoor watering is limited to 6:00pm to 6:00am. This is to let the water tank refill overnight.

No car washing or hosing down outdoor areas

Golf courses and sports fields may not use potable water for watering

The City is also limiting water use to essential functions only and will continue monitoring the system and provide updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

