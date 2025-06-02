Man killed after Tulsa ambush shooting | What we learned about his past

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police shared new information on a man who they say was killed in an "ambush" shooting on June 1.

Investigators confirmed the attacker's name was Parker Brown.

2 News Oklahoma went back to the scene and dug into this man’s criminal past.

Families near 56th and Harvard took their kids out to Manion Park on June 2, a hot summer’s day. Brooklyn Smith’s two little boys played on the park’s splash pad.

"We love the splash pad during the summer,” said Brooklyn Smith, a mother who lives nearby, “and I play a little bit of tennis, so sometimes we come down here and play tennis."

But she told 2 News she didn't know a shooting happened down the street less than 24 hours prior.

"It definitely gives me a lot of anxiety and a little bit of fear,” she said. “There's a lot of families in this neighborhood and in the neighborhood next door."

Tulsa police say they responded to a call that someone shot a jogger. When they got to the scene near Eisenhower International School, officers said a man was behind a firetruck and started shooting at them.

"He drew a weapon and then he advanced on police and fired on them, and they returned fire,” said one south Tulsa resident named Chris, who saw it unfold. “And I saw him fall dead in the street. It's horrible."

Tulsa police put the officers involved on leave.

“It does happen, unfortunately, that people will ambush first responders, ambush police officers,” Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told us on Sunday. "We're going to respond in kind. We're going to defend ourselves. We're going to defend the community."

TPD identified the suspect as 30-year-old Parker Grayson Brown.

We went through public records and found out the Stillwater native has a history of speeding. Most recently, he was supposed to be in court on June 11 for a DUI-related hearing.

We read through the affidavit for that case. It said Brown last month ran his Acura over the curb trying to turn onto a highway and had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol when troopers pulled him over.

KJRH Parker Grayson Brown's mugshot after his 2016 attempted arson arrest.

Something else that caught our eye was an October 2016 article from the Stillwater News Press detailing an incident where police charged him with attempted arson.

According to Stillwater police, the outlet reported, Brown was pouring gasoline in a garage and threatened to burn down the house. Brown reportedly had a gun and threatened to point it at any officers who responded, supposedly trying to make them shoot him.

Meulenberg confirmed with us that the man in that article was the same suspect shot and killed on June 1 in Tulsa.

2 News filed an open records request with Stillwater police, but they wrote back to us, saying that Brown's record had been expunged. The Payne County District Attorney told us the same thing.

