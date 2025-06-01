Watch Now
Tulsa police block off portion of 56th Street near Harvard for investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a situation near 56th and Harvard in South Tulsa. Portions of both 56th Street and Gary Avenue are blocked off at that location.

2 News began hearing reports of shots fired in that area, both through news tips from viewers and scanner traffic, starting just before 3:25 PM on June 1.

2 News has a team at that location now gathering information. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

