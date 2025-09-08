Man accidentally shoots himself while following ex, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he accidentally shot himself near Pine and Lewis, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers said a woman went to the PLS Check Cashers near Pine and Lewis and didn't realize her ex-boyfriend was following her.

He followed her into the store, where she told employees that he shouldn't be there. He was told to leave and waited outside until she left.

TPD said when the woman went back to her car, the man jumped in. The man was armed and accidentally shot himself in the car, officers said.

Police said they'll continue to question the man after he's treated to determine if he'll face stalking and other gun-related charges.

The woman wasn't hurt and cooperated with the investigation.

