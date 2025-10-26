'It's very exciting': Revitalization project coming to downtown Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muksogee Main Street is transforming the Broadway district with a $13 million revitalization plan that will bring new sidewalks, hangout spaces, and landscaping. City leaders believe this will boost tourism and economic growth within downtown.
Shirley Hilton-Flanary is a resident and city council member. She said the optimism is high for the project.
"For me, it's exciting. I was born and raised here, lived here my whole life," said Hilton-Flanary.
Courtney Graham said years of work went into the project to build a better community.
"Our community is excited and we're just ready to see a better, more vibrant downtown Muskogee," said Graham.
Graham told 2 News the city is contributing $2.5 million, and the town of Muskogee Foundation is funding $10.5 million. The project also calls for upgrades to alleyways, more crosswalks to make downtown safer and more walkable.
"We have a lot of other things that they can check out while they're here.. It's very exciting," said Hilton-Flanary.
Graham said she expected the project to start around 2026 and could finish by 2028.
"I'm glad to be a part of it, the optimism and the positive things that are going on right now in our city," said Hilton-Flanary.
To learn more information about the project, click here.
