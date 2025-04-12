Local organizations provide crucial help managing infectious diseases

TULSA, Okla — Last month, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported nine confirmed cases of measles and two probable.

Now, that number has risen to nine confirmed and three probable, according to the OSDH's site.

However, after the Trump Administration announced $11 billion in cutbacks to public health initiatives, more than 20 states have entered into a lawsuit.

Legal teams argue the cuts have already impacted school immunization programs and could make it harder to manage infectious diseases like measles.

Local organizations like the Caring Foundation are stepping up.

Lisa Martin is a Caring Foundation Van Specialist and helps provide children with shots they need for school, along with the MMR vaccine- which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

“We just want to make sure we keep our community healthy.”

Martin thinks the many measles cases that have sprouted across the nation have brought needed attention to getting measles shots.

“I think what has taken place makes more people aware of the importance of getting their children vaccinated," she said. "I think it’s just important to keep our community healthy- our kids healthy.”

If you're interested in getting shots provided by the Caring Foundation or want to get involved with the organization, you can visit its website for more information.

