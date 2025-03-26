OWASSO, Okla — The Oklahoma Department of Health confirmed seven cases of measles in the state, and they report the Owasso Market is one of the last places individuals with measles were seen.

Emma Pugh is an Owasso resident who works at a local cleaners.

She said being so close to where measles was reported is strange.

TRANSPARENCY: OSDH aims to provide Oklahomans with the most updated measles data

“It’s kinda crazy to think about because that’s not like a very common thing to happen," she said. "But the fact that it’s so close.”

Pugh said she’s glad the OSDH is releasing more info regarding the cases, but also sees how it could result in negativity.

“It could cause them to be over-cautious," she said. "But it could help because some people would be able to know and possibly prepare themselves.”

Kendra Dougherty is the Director for Infectious Disease Prevention and Response at the OSDH.

She said she wants to make sure the department is gathering as much info as possible so they can provide that to Oklahomans.

That's why OSDH began the Measles Situation update- so people don't have to wait for press releases, but can get updates on the site.

The site will be updated every Tuesday and Friday at noon, unless there are possible exposure sites.

The OSDH will release those immediately.

"Protecting the public and being transparent in the process are two of our main goals," said Dougherty. “Once everyone gets kind of trained to look at this Measles Situation Update, then they can go there at the frequencies that we’re posting updates."

Dougherty said the chances for people to catch the measles due to these cases is low, since the individuals that got the measles reported it soon after they realized they had it.

