Local business owners say Tulsa State Fair boosts business

TULSA, Okla. — With more than one million people expected to visit the Tulsa State Fair, local business owners said the event was key to bringing in customers. Amanda Blair with the Tulsa State Fair said the event brings in more than $50 million in economic impact for Tulsa County.

Corinna Ladd is a server here at Tally's Good Food Café at 11th and Yale, right around the corner from the state fair.

"It's exciting for us… I love it, I love people, that's why I work with people," said Ladd.

Blair said she was proud that the fair could benefit the Tulsa area.

"To bring those dollars into our community and overall just provide an incredible experience," said Blair.

Ladd said that just a few days after the fair arrived in town, she already saw a rise in tourists compared to previous years.

"We really do enjoy having everybody, everybody from around, it's very much enjoyable for us," said Ladd.

Ladd said an event like the Tulsa fair was vital for the community.

"It just brings us closer together as one, which is really what we all need… so it's good we want positive, positive, positive," said Ladd.

