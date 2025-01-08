LIVE BLOG: Winter weather warning, advisory issued in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — A winter storm is approaching Green Country, and 2 News is prepared to keep you up to date with the latest information through it all.
CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL CLOSURES
Jan. 8 - 1:00 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory and Warning were issued from most of Green Country by the National Weather Service.
Watch live newscasts and weather updates on 2 News Oklahoma App.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube