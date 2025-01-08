Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Winter weather warning, advisory issued in Green Country

winter advisory.jpg
KJRH
winter advisory.jpg
winter wx.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A winter storm is approaching Green Country, and 2 News is prepared to keep you up to date with the latest information through it all.

CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL CLOSURES

Jan. 8 - 1:00 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Warning were issued from most of Green Country by the National Weather Service.

winter advisory.jpg

Watch live newscasts and weather updates on 2 News Oklahoma App.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US