No injuries in Kipp school bus crash near Admiral and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is responding to a crash involving a car and a Kipp Public Charter Schools bus near Admiral and Memorial.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a school bus with seven middle and high school aged students and a car crashed into each other at the corner of Admiral and Memorial.
TPD told 2 News at first, there appeared to be several injuries, but once they further investigated no one was injured.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube