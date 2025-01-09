No injuries in Kipp school bus crash near Admiral and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is responding to a crash involving a car and a Kipp Public Charter Schools bus near Admiral and Memorial.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a school bus with seven middle and high school aged students and a car crashed into each other at the corner of Admiral and Memorial.

TPD told 2 News at first, there appeared to be several injuries, but once they further investigated no one was injured.

