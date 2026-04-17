TULSA, Okla. — Perhaps no Tulsan loves birds more than Mary Jackson.

“I’d have to go ahead and go with Scissortail Flycatcher,” as her favorite, Jackson said, “Which is our state bird.”

WATCH: LIGHTS OUT: Group asks neighbors to turn off outdoor lights for bird migration

LIGHTS OUT: Group asks neighbors to turn off outdoor lights for bird migration

Jackson serves as president of the Tulsa Audubon Society. She watches birds, and gives them a voice.

“Birds are just part of our natural world. People love to go out and bird watch. People love to go out in the backyard and see what birds they have,” Jackson said.

Jackson says peak migration season just started.

“Birds migrate at night using the stars and the moon,” Jackson said.

Green Country neighbors can help the migration process with the flick of a switch.

Outdoor lights distract birds from the stars and moon, so the Audubon society asks Tulsans to turn off their non-essential lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m .– until May 31.

“We’re part of the central flyaway. So birds, as they’re migrating further up north, or up into Canada, they will use Oklahoma as a stop over. And so they’re looking for safe places to land at night to rest and recuperate,” Jackson said.

She hopes people will flip the switch, before birds flap their wings.

“It would be a very sad world without birds,” Jackson said.

Peak migration is underway for butterflies, too.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

