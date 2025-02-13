LICENSE TO CHASE: Oklahoma legislation could give privileges to TV news and college-based storm chasers

TULSA, Okla. — Landon Schaeffer witnesses all kinds of weather, but tornadoes fascinate him the most.

“For me, I just appreciate nature and to get up close and personal to the tornadoes,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer has worked as a storm chaser for more than a decade. He sees the popularity of storm chasing exploding.

“I think the general popularity of it is just going to continue to grow,” Schaeffer said.

The ease of posting videos to social media and YouTube ignited this explosion. The Twisters movie helped matters too, Schaeffer said; getting all kinds of folks right in the middle of the action.

In the midst of severe weather, private chasers are sharing the road with the National Weather Service, law enforcement, the general public, and TV news media like us. Senate Bill 158 proposes regulations on all those groups out on the road.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter and Sen. Mark Mann are co-sponsors of the bill. 2 News Oklahoma reached out to both lawmakers. Mann never responded, while Fetgatter was unable to make time for an interview before publishing time.

If the bill becomes law, chasers with TV stations and colleges would need to go through a process to gain a license.

THE PROCESS



The TV station's chief meteorologist, or faculty member of a respective college, must write a recommendation letter to DPS

TV stations and colleges must pay a $500 application fee, with an annual $250 renewal fee

Upon approval, chasers must place their license number on the sides of their chase vehicle

The process includes some more red-tape, but organizations willing to cut through it could gain some of the same privileges as emergency vehicles; allowing them to pass through police barricades and flash their emergency lights.

“Generally, I just generally follow [law enforcement's] instructions if they block the road,” Schaeffer said,

He says, however, road blockages of any kind can present danger to everyone on the road.

“The tornado could deviate and you get yourself into a situation where people are stuck in traffic … waiting for the blockade to move, and then the tornado’s actually coming at them,” Schaeffer said.

If the legislation passes, it would take effect in July. Aspiring chasers for this upcoming tornado season need not worry about the possible legislation. The tornado season of 2026 could present different circumstances.

