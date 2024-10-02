LESS SALES: Economic concerns impacting vendors at Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Our listening booth at the Tulsa State Fair gives you an opportunity to let us know about issues impacting your life and offers us the opportunity to tell your stories.

It's how one vendor at the Fair told us about how the larger economy's impact on fair-goers' wallets impacts what they spend with vendors.

Susan McBrien's funnel cake stands have been a staple at the Tulsa State Fair for 43 years.

"The state fair — it's sometimes a vacation for families. And as prices have increased, we sometimes hear a lot about, well, I can't afford to go to the State Fair, or we can only come one day," she said. "Hey, that's less sales."

She added, "We often see this in election years that people are a little bit uncertain, they're hanging onto their dollars a little tighter."

"I can't fix the economy, but I can sympathize with them," she said.

This year's fair has 440 product and food vendors. But only a small fraction are what the fair's operator calls "repeaters" like Susan — just 10% of product vendors and 5% of food vendors.

Whether they're always at the fair or first timers, they're all hoping to not just break even, but make a profit — which can be tough.

"You know the weekdays are a little slow," toy vendor Dale Irwin said. "But the weekends are really good."

Vendors are not the only ones depending on a good run at the fair to make ends meet.

Jeremy Barden earns a chunk of his annual income working at the Lickety Split ice cream stand. This is his 13th year scooping and selling.

"Seems like it used to be a little bit busier," Jeremy said, "It's kinda died down a little, but not too bad."

He echoed what other vendors told 2 News, when the weather is good, and this year it's been great, people feel better about wandering through the midway and booths shopping and eating — so they're hoping for bright, sunny days to help them brighten their bottom lines.

