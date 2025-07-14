Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Makes you feel so good': Tulsa vet collects mobility aids for others who served

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma veteran is taking on a goal of collecting mobility aids for others who have served.

Dr. Jerry Griffin is a former Tulsa Public Schools board member, but before that, he served in Vietnam.

He said a man recently walked up to him in a restaurant asking if he knew a veteran who needed a wheelchair.

That question stemmed a mission for Griffin, collecting mobility aids that he would temporarily give out to veterans for free.

"A lot of times, people, you got to reach a certain criteria. I’ve noticed people walking around the clinic outside that look worse than I do and need stuff," said Griffin. "So, what we want to do is meet the interim need."

Griffin said he was blessed to get a chair after about a two-year-long wait. The motorized wheelchair is giving back to Griffin, who has Parkinson's.

"It just makes you feel so good about yourself to be able to go to the hamburger stand or do something like that, so the psychology of it is tremendous, tremendous," said Griffin.

Another perk of his chair, a feature that lifts him up to meet people at eye level.

He said anything to help with mobility is great, looking for walkers and wheelchairs.

He also wants to see if anyone will help with pick-ups if people can't drop off the items.

Griffin is accepting donations at 6552 East 60th Street through the week of July 14.

