Legislators, organizations working together to curb high eviction rates in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — High eviction rates continue to be a problem in Tulsa County. There's legislation in the works to create a more balanced eviction timeline to help, and it's gaining ground.

In addition, there are organizations in Tulsa working to provide information, and in some cases, they're cutting a check to people facing eviction.

Haven Miller told 2 News he came to Tulsa from Kansas City to learn a trade and get a job.

"School's supposed to take all my time down here. I'm not supposed to worry about getting evicted. Now I'm in a situation where I am about to get evicted," Miller said.

Now, faced with an eviction notice, he feels he might have to drop out of welding school.

"I just got behind. My first paycheck was about $600, and my rent is seven. I paid half of it, and that was it because I don't get paid anymore," Miller said.

2 News sat down with Miller at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa, where he was referred.

The Landlord Tenant Resource Center is affiliated with Housing Solutions. People who find themselves being evicted can come to the Iron Gate. Their services are four days a week, and people can talk with an Eviction Prevention Specialist for free.

State Senator Julia Kirt of Oklahoma City authored Senate Bill 1575, and the Senate Judiciary Committee approved it on Tuesday.

If passed, it would extend the time of an eviction trial from five days to ten days and increase the summons timeline from three days to seven days.

Tina Massey of Family Promise of Tulsa County said that would help.

"We had a mom that had filled out the application and had three small children. She was on the fifth day of her five-day notice. We were able to reach out to the landlord and intervene," Massey said.

Massey said her organization wrote the check, and the woman was able to stay in her home.

Family Promise of Tulsa County initiates coordinated efforts to keep families in their homes, among other things.

"There are so many people struggling that need $400 or $500 a month," Massey said.

To put it in perspective, the non-profit opened its application for assistance to families on Feb. 12. In the first two weeks, they received 147 applications requesting more than $237,0000. Massey found out that in just eight and a half days, over 600 evictions were filed in Tulsa County.

"I really wish we could just help everyone. There's no way we can," Massey said.

As Massey and Miller both know, it always comes down to money.

State bill 1575, which would extend the time of an eviction trial, now moves to the full Senate for further consideration.

