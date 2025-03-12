LEAD WITH EMPATHY: Jenks seniors advocate for Tulsa's homeless in documentary

JENKS, Okla. — For Ashley Blanche and Emma Curry's senior year film project, they decided a topic that needed more attention was homelessness.

The Jenks students set out to speak with city leaders and advocates in the non-profit space across Tulsa to learn more about the topic, and raise awareness for change.

“I think we all have an idea of what it’s like, but talking to someone that actually experiences it, it makes you realize the effects of it," said Emma.

They titled their mini-doc 'Invisible People: Hidden in Plain Sight.'

As a part of their film class, it was graded, but also entered and judged in C-SPAN's Student Cam competition. But homelessness has been an issue at the forefront of both Emma and Ashley's minds for as long as they can remember.

“Growing up, I saw my mom helping, but then I would also hear people with their other stories and assumptions about how they’re bad people and how they’re like a nuisance and you know all these negative connotations," said Ashley. "So my perspective, I understood that not everyone felt the same way, and I think almost the majority have negative assumptions, and that has made me just feel more empathy and work, just do something about the issue.”

It was Emma who made the connection to Eden Village, so the pair were able to speak with someone who knows exactly what it's like to sleep outside.

"We constantly hear people say what the homeless is or how we should help them, but I was interested in hearing their voice and their story,” said Ashley.

They interviewed Charles Freeling, the first resident to move into the village in December 2024.

Emma told 2 News they chose the topic of homelessness because it's easy to see the problem growing in Tulsa, but thought it could be an issue anyone could relate to no matter where they lived.

Speaking with Charles, though, shed light on what the homeless go through on a daily basis for both girls.

“It made me realize like how much he really wanted to talk to someone," said Emma. "I was thinking maybe he was lonely, and he really enjoyed our conversation. It made me kind of emotional, just to see what he’s been through and how he was able to talk about it and have an optimistic perspective about it was really eye-opening.”

While they found that Tulsa is a city rich in resources for the unsheltered population, the girls found it's not a foolproof solution.

From not enough beds to restrictions on animals to a shortage in funds, Emma said it quickly became apparent that the barriers were in place not only for the people needing services but also for those providing them.

“We can volunteer at shelters and it’s something that everyone can get involved with but we really need help from people who can give funding and listen to what we have to say and do something about it," said Emma.

The Jenks seniors placed second out of thousands of entries in CSPAN's high school central division. They said it was the perfect way to round out their senior year.

"I want people to know, to just throw out all of the negative assumptions," said Ashley. "Just lead with empathy, and understand that not everyone in that situation, it was not in their control. That's something we have to realize."

