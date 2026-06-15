LAWSUIT FILED: Big 12 sues Texas Tech, Ken Paxton over school's plan to play Brenden Sorsby

The Big 12 Conference has filed a federal lawsuit against Texas Tech University and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in connection with quarterback Brenden Sorsby.

The lawsuit, which also names Texas Tech Chancellor Brandon Creighton and President Lawrence Schovanec, was filed on June 15.

Who is Brenden Sorsby?

Sorsby is the current quarterback for Texas Tech. He previously played for Indiana University and the University of Cincinnati. He accepted a multi-million dollar NIL deal to play for the Red Raiders.

Investigators with the NCAA deemed Sorsby ineligible to play for the upcoming 2026-2027 season after he admitted to gambling online, which is illegal in Texas. Investigators found that Sorsby made thousands of bets, including bets on his own teams.

After transferring to Texas Tech, court documents say that Sorsby sent money to friends to place bets on his behalf. Sorsby's attorney says that he is a gambling addict and is receiving support and treatment.

Why is the Big 12 Taking Legal Action?

Despite his ineligibility, Texas Tech intends to start Sorsby this season. A Texas judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction earlier this month, allowing him to play for the Red Raiders. However, that ruling also states that Sorsby must continue his outpatient addiction treatment.

In a statement, Texas AG Ken Paxton said that sanctioning Texas Tech would violate the law and would expose the Big 12 to antitrust liability.

"Texas Tech acted consistent with a lawful court order, and no athletic conference has the right to punish a member institution for respecting the judicial process,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Antitrust laws exist to prevent exactly this type of illegal coordinated effort to harm a competitor. Any attempt by the Big 12 to sanction Texas Tech for honoring the results of a lawsuit it was not a party to would carry serious legal consequences."

In response, leaders of the Big 12 say they "have no interest in being required to endorse or even appearing to endorse unethical and indeed unlawful conduct that strikes at the heart of athletic integrity."

You can read the full court document here.

Reaction across the Conference

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who previously shared his support for legal action against Texas Tech, praised the Big 12's decision on Monday afternoon.

“I applaud the Big 12’s swift action to defend its authority to enforce its own bylaws,” Drummond said. “My office will protect Oklahoma’s own stake in the integrity of these contests.”

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has also voiced public support for the conference and offered any help with the lawsuit if needed.

Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and the University of Kansas are members of the Big 12.

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