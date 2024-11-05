Law enforcement, DOJ presence planned for Green County polling locations

TULSA, Okla. — With early voting turnout shattering records, Oklahomans are already challenging the status quo before Election Day. That is also a reason for heightened security planned at precincts across the state and Green Country.

Janna Brookover is one of dozens of election precinct inspectors in Tulsa County. It's her second time working a presidential election, and it might also be her busiest.

"We have not had (hostility) problems with at our precinct poll, but (laws are) really, really strict," Brookover told 2 News on Nov. 4, describing federal laws prohibiting political advocacy within 300 feet of ballot boxes. "They don't want anyone wearing anything that talks about the party affiliation or the candidate that they support."

Problems or no problems, local local law enforcement is on alert.



Previous coverage >>> Local law enforcement announces plan for voter safety ahead of election

Tulsa County deputies and Tulsa police officers are already planning to man precincts throughout the county on Tuesday. Last Saturday, Broken Arrow Police Department announced it will deploy Special Response Team officers to rotate between each voting location in the city, including Nienhuis Community Center which is the polling place for four precincts, the biggest in the county.

2 News Oklahoma

BAPD Maj. Stephen Garrett said Tuesday will be the first election for the SRT to assist with.

"We're aware of a (terrorist threat) incident that happened in Oklahoma City about a month or so ago, and we take all that into account when we make these plans," Maj. Garrett said.



The security measures aren't limited to local agencies. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the deploying of election officers to Oklahoma to monitor threats or violations.

Despite the announcements, poll inspector Mary Vise expects an easy day of work regardless.

"I think the turnout will be lighter since a lot of people voted early, so (my precinct) won't be as busy as we used to be," Vise said, also adding that she has worked elections dating back to 1979.

"They always go smooth," Vise said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

