VOTE: What's on the Nov. 5 ballot in Green Country?

TULSA, Okla. — The November 5 election is quickly approaching, and 2 News has covered all of your election needs.
Here is a list of everything you can expect to see on your ballot come Election Day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
For the Presidential election, you'll see one Republican, one Democrat, one Libertarian, and two Independents.
*While RFK Jr. will still be on your ballot, he withdrew from the race on Aug. 23, which was too late to have his name removed from the ballot.*
- Donald J. Trump and JD Vance (Republican)
- Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz (Democrat)
- Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat (Libertarian)
- Chris Garrity and Cody Ballard (Independent)
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nichole Shanahan (Independent)
TULSA MAYOR
The Tulsa mayoral race is down to a runoff between two candidates after a tight race in August.
We've provided brief work histories for both candidates, but we recommend visiting the link attached to their names to learn more.
- Monroe Nichols - Nichols has been a State Representative for House District 72 (Tulsa, Turley and Owasso) since 2016. Prior to being elected, Nichols served as an aide to former Tulsa mayor Kathy Taylor, chief of staff to former OU-Tulsa President Gerry Clancy, economic development manager at the Oklahoma State Department of Career and Technology Education, and director of business retention and expansion programs for the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce.
- Karen Keith - Keith has been a Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2 since 2008. She's currently serving her 4th term. She also serves on the Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Board, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the OKPOP Foundation, and the Tulsa Arvest Board of Directors. Since 2018, Keith has been the chair of INCOG and serves of the National Association of Regional Councils. Keith lead the campaign to fund the new Family Center for Juvenile Justice, which opened in December 2019.
Earlier this year, 2 News hosted a debate between Keith, Nichols and Brent VanNorman, who came in a close third.
WATCH the full debate here:
STATE QUESTIONS
State Question 833: This question would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow cities the right to create public infrastructure districts. The districts would be created through a special tax fund that uses property taxes to develop an area. To get a district approved, a city would have to get 100% approval from property owners within a specific tax district. The maximum mill rate of 10 means property owners would pay, at most, $100 for every $100,000 their property is worth.
State Question 834: This question would change one word in Section 1 of Article 3 of the Oklahoma Constitution to clarify that only citizens of the United States are qualified to vote in Oklahoma. The current wording says "All citizens of the United States" can vote. If approved, this question would change it to say, "Only citizens of the United States" can vote.
STATE-LEVEL SEATS
United States Representatives
Here's a congressional map of Oklahoma so you know what district you live in:
District 1
- Kevin Hern - Republican
- Dennis Baker - Democrat
- Mark David Garcia Sanders - Independent
District 2
- Josh Brecheen - Republican
- Brandon Wade - Democrat
- Ronnie Hopkins - Independent
Oklahoma Judges
For these elections, voters will simply choose whether or not to keep the current judge. If voters choose not to retain a certain judge, Gov. Stitt will recommend a new judge for appointment.
- Oklahoma Supreme Court District 3 - Noma Gurich
- Oklahoma Supreme Court District 4 - Yvonne Kauger
- Oklahoma Supreme Court District 7 - James Edmonson
- Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals District 1 - William Musseman
- Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals District 4 - Scott Rowland
- Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals District 5 - David Lewis
- Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 2, Office 2 - Jim Huber
- Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 4, Office 2 - Timothy Downing
- Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 5, Office 1 - Thomas Prince
- Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 5, Office 2 - Robert Bell
- Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 6, Office 1 - Bay Mitchell
- Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 6, Office 2 - Brian Goree
Oklahoma State Representatives
Here's a map of State House Districts:
District 4
- Bob Ed Culver - Republican
- Christopher Wier - Democrat
District 12
- Mark Chapman - Republican
- Crystal LaGrone - Democrat
District 16
- Scott Fetgatter - Republican
- Rosie Lynch - Democrat
District 37
- Ken Luttrell - Republican
- Carter Rogers - Independent
District 66
- Kenneth Blevins - Libertarian
- Clay Staires - Republican
District 70
- Bradley Banks - Republican
- Suzanne E. Schreiber - Democrat
District 74
- Mark Vancuren - Republican
- Aaron Brent - Independent
District 79
- Paul Hassink - Republican
- Melissa Provenzano - Democrat
District 86
- David Hardin - Republican
- Anne Fite - Democrat
District 98
- Gabe Woolley - Republican
- Cathy Smythe - Democrat
Oklahoma State Senators
Here's a map of the State Senate Districts:
District 3
- Julie McIntosh - Republican
- Margaret Cook - Independent
District 7
- Warren D. Hamilton - Republican
- Jerry L. Donathan - Democrat
District 21
- Randy Grellner - Republican
- Robin Fuxa - Democrat
District 25
- Brian Guthrie - Republican
- Karen Ann Gaddis - Democrat
District 33
- Christi Gillespie - Republican
- Bob Willis - Democrat
District 35
- Dean Martin - Republican
- Jo Anna Dossett - Democrat
District 37
- Aaron Reinhardt - Republican
- Andrew Nutter - Independent
District 39
- Dave Rader - Republican
- Melissa Bryce - Democrat
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner
- Chad Williams - Libertarian
- J. Brian Bingman - Republican
- Harold D. Spradling - Democrat
LOCAL ELECTIONS
Tulsa County Clerk
- Michael Brandon Willis - Republican
- Don Nuam - Democrat
Tulsa County Commissioner District 2
- Lonnie Sims - Republican
- Sarah Elizabeth Gray - Democrat
Tulsa City Council District 2
- Anthony Archie
- Stephanie Reisdorph
Tulsa City Council District 7
- Lori Decter Wright
- Eddie Huff
Tulsa City Council District 9
- Carol Bush
- Jayme Fowler
Adair County Commissioner District 2
- Alan Starr - Republican
- Jack W. Carlton - Democrat
Latimer County Commissioner District 2
- Jaden Paul Petty - Republican
- Jerry Jiles - Democrat
Pawnee County Commissioner District 2
- Joe Higgins - Republican
- John J. Mashburn - Democrat
(Washington County) Bartlesville City Council Ward 1
- Tim Sherrick
- Dale Copeland
(Washington County) Bartlesville City Council Ward 2
- Larry East
- Loren Roszel
(Washington County) Bartlesville City Council Ward 5
- Matthew Snodgrass
- Trevor D. Dorsey
- Karen Monroe
(Washington and Osage Counties) Bartlesville City Council Ward 4
- Quinn Schipper
- Aaron Kirkpatrick
- Christopher LaTorraca
(Rogers County) Foyil Fire Board Member
- Perry Atchley
- Denny Grigg
(Rogers County) Verdigris Fire Board Member
- Bruce Coon
- Mike L. Miller
(Wagoner County) Whitehorn Cove Fire Board
- Jay Stamps
- Onie Welsh
- Craig Minton
- Joshua Cupps
- Casey Golden
- Carrie Henson
- Gary Andrews
- Kimberly Roberts
LOCAL PROPOSITIONS
Tulsa, Wagoner counties
- City of Bixby Proposition — Shall the City of Bixby, Oklahoma enact an ordinance amending Bixby City Code, Finance and Taxation 2-5A-9 termination date, November 30, 2024, to continue the subject one percent (1%) sales tax until 2054?
Craig County
- Craig County Proposition — Shall Craig County create a County Planning Commission and a County Board of Adjustment to adopt and enforce zoning regulations for the unincorporated areas of Craig County?
Delaware County
- Delaware County Proposition — Shall the town of Cleora be incorporated? A successful vote on this question will result in the creation of the Town of Cleora, Oklahoma.
Okmulgee County
- Beggs City Proposition — Shall the City of Beggs, Oklahoma change the statutory City Government from Statutory Aldermanic Form of Government to Statutory Council-Manager Form of Government?
Osage County
- Wynona Public Schools Proposition — Shall Independent School District Number 30 of Osage County, Oklahoma incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Two Hundred Seventy Thousand Dollars ($275,000) to be issued in one or more series to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within five (5) years from their date?
Pittsburg County
- Town of Quinton Proposition — Shall the Clerk-Treasurer be appointed by the mayor with the approval of the Board of Trustees?
- Indianola Public Schools Proposition — Shall Independent School District Number 25 of Pittsburg County, Oklahoma incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Eight Million Seven Hundred and Five Thousand Dollars ($8,705,000) to provide funds to be issued in series for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within fifteen (15) years from their date?
Rogers County
- Foyil Town Proposition — Shall Ordinance 2024-3, Adopted August 8, 2024, levying and assessing a tax fee of two percent (2%) on gross receipts from the delivery and if applicable the sale of electrical energy within the town, except as to such delivery and sale made pursuant and subject to any franchise heretofore or hereafter granted which is subject to similar tax or fee; Describing procedures; and fixing an effective date, be approved?
Tulsa County
- Berryhill Fire Proposition 1 — Shall the Berryhill Fire Protection District, State of Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing bonds, to be issued in one or more series, in the sum of One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,300,000) to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, reconstructing, renovating, improving, remodeling, repairing and equipping of the Fire Station and Ambulance Facilities located in the District, acquiring furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving the Station site, and paying costs of issuance, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in said District sufficient to pay the interest on said bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within 25 years from their date?
- Berryhill Fire Proposition 2 — Shall the Berryhill Fire Protection District, State of Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($700,00) to provide funds for the purpose of purchasing and acquiring public safety equipment and vehicles, and paying costs of issuance and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in said District sufficient to pay the interest on said bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within 25 years from their date?
Washington County
- Washington County Proposition — Shall the sales of alcoholic beverages by individual drink for on-premises consumption be extended to and inclusive of the entire seven day week from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. within Washington County, Oklahoma?
