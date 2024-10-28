VOTE: What's on the Nov. 5 ballot in Green Country?

TULSA, Okla. — The November 5 election is quickly approaching, and 2 News has covered all of your election needs.

Here is a list of everything you can expect to see on your ballot come Election Day.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

For the Presidential election, you'll see one Republican, one Democrat, one Libertarian, and two Independents.

*While RFK Jr. will still be on your ballot, he withdrew from the race on Aug. 23, which was too late to have his name removed from the ballot.*



TULSA MAYOR

The Tulsa mayoral race is down to a runoff between two candidates after a tight race in August.

We've provided brief work histories for both candidates, but we recommend visiting the link attached to their names to learn more.



Monroe Nichols - Nichols has been a State Representative for House District 72 (Tulsa, Turley and Owasso) since 2016. Prior to being elected, Nichols served as an aide to former Tulsa mayor Kathy Taylor, chief of staff to former OU-Tulsa President Gerry Clancy, economic development manager at the Oklahoma State Department of Career and Technology Education, and director of business retention and expansion programs for the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Karen Keith - Keith has been a Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2 since 2008. She's currently serving her 4th term. She also serves on the Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Board, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the OKPOP Foundation, and the Tulsa Arvest Board of Directors. Since 2018, Keith has been the chair of INCOG and serves of the National Association of Regional Councils. Keith lead the campaign to fund the new Family Center for Juvenile Justice, which opened in December 2019.

Earlier this year, 2 News hosted a debate between Keith, Nichols and Brent VanNorman, who came in a close third.

WATCH the full debate here:

Tulsa Mayoral Debate

STATE QUESTIONS

State Question 833: This question would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow cities the right to create public infrastructure districts. The districts would be created through a special tax fund that uses property taxes to develop an area. To get a district approved, a city would have to get 100% approval from property owners within a specific tax district. The maximum mill rate of 10 means property owners would pay, at most, $100 for every $100,000 their property is worth.

State Question 834: This question would change one word in Section 1 of Article 3 of the Oklahoma Constitution to clarify that only citizens of the United States are qualified to vote in Oklahoma. The current wording says "All citizens of the United States" can vote. If approved, this question would change it to say, "Only citizens of the United States" can vote.

STATE-LEVEL SEATS

United States Representatives

Here's a congressional map of Oklahoma so you know what district you live in:

Oklahoma House Redistricting Office

District 1



Kevin Hern - Republican

Dennis Baker - Democrat

Mark David Garcia Sanders - Independent

District 2



Josh Brecheen - Republican

Brandon Wade - Democrat

Ronnie Hopkins - Independent

Oklahoma Judges

For these elections, voters will simply choose whether or not to keep the current judge. If voters choose not to retain a certain judge, Gov. Stitt will recommend a new judge for appointment.



Oklahoma Supreme Court District 3 - Noma Gurich

Oklahoma Supreme Court District 4 - Yvonne Kauger

Oklahoma Supreme Court District 7 - James Edmonson



Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals District 1 - William Musseman

Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals District 4 - Scott Rowland

Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals District 5 - David Lewis



Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 2, Office 2 - Jim Huber

Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 4, Office 2 - Timothy Downing

Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 5, Office 1 - Thomas Prince

Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 5, Office 2 - Robert Bell

Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 6, Office 1 - Bay Mitchell

Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals District 6, Office 2 - Brian Goree

Oklahoma State Representatives

Here's a map of State House Districts:

Oklahoma House of Representatives

District 4



Bob Ed Culver - Republican

Christopher Wier - Democrat

District 12



Mark Chapman - Republican

Crystal LaGrone - Democrat

District 16



Scott Fetgatter - Republican

Rosie Lynch - Democrat

District 37



Ken Luttrell - Republican

Carter Rogers - Independent

District 66



Kenneth Blevins - Libertarian

Clay Staires - Republican

District 70



Bradley Banks - Republican

Suzanne E. Schreiber - Democrat

District 74



Mark Vancuren - Republican

Aaron Brent - Independent

District 79



Paul Hassink - Republican

Melissa Provenzano - Democrat

District 86



David Hardin - Republican

Anne Fite - Democrat

District 98



Gabe Woolley - Republican

Cathy Smythe - Democrat

Oklahoma State Senators

Here's a map of the State Senate Districts:

Oklahoma Senate

District 3



Julie McIntosh - Republican

Margaret Cook - Independent

District 7



Warren D. Hamilton - Republican

Jerry L. Donathan - Democrat

District 21



Randy Grellner - Republican

Robin Fuxa - Democrat

District 25



Brian Guthrie - Republican

Karen Ann Gaddis - Democrat

District 33



Christi Gillespie - Republican

Bob Willis - Democrat

District 35



Dean Martin - Republican

Jo Anna Dossett - Democrat

District 37



Aaron Reinhardt - Republican

Andrew Nutter - Independent

District 39



Dave Rader - Republican

Melissa Bryce - Democrat

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner



Chad Williams - Libertarian

J. Brian Bingman - Republican

Harold D. Spradling - Democrat

LOCAL ELECTIONS

Tulsa County Clerk



Michael Brandon Willis - Republican

Don Nuam - Democrat

Tulsa County Commissioner District 2



Lonnie Sims - Republican

Sarah Elizabeth Gray - Democrat

Tulsa City Council District 2



Anthony Archie

Stephanie Reisdorph

Tulsa City Council District 7



Lori Decter Wright

Eddie Huff

Tulsa City Council District 9



Carol Bush

Jayme Fowler

Adair County Commissioner District 2



Alan Starr - Republican

Jack W. Carlton - Democrat

Latimer County Commissioner District 2



Jaden Paul Petty - Republican

Jerry Jiles - Democrat

Pawnee County Commissioner District 2



Joe Higgins - Republican

John J. Mashburn - Democrat

(Washington County) Bartlesville City Council Ward 1



Tim Sherrick

Dale Copeland

(Washington County) Bartlesville City Council Ward 2



Larry East

Loren Roszel

(Washington County) Bartlesville City Council Ward 5



Matthew Snodgrass

Trevor D. Dorsey

Karen Monroe

(Washington and Osage Counties) Bartlesville City Council Ward 4



Quinn Schipper

Aaron Kirkpatrick

Christopher LaTorraca

(Rogers County) Foyil Fire Board Member



Perry Atchley

Denny Grigg

(Rogers County) Verdigris Fire Board Member

Bruce Coon

Mike L. Miller

(Wagoner County) Whitehorn Cove Fire Board



Jay Stamps

Onie Welsh



Craig Minton

Joshua Cupps



Casey Golden

Carrie Henson

Gary Andrews

Kimberly Roberts

LOCAL PROPOSITIONS

Tulsa, Wagoner counties



City of Bixby Proposition — Shall the City of Bixby, Oklahoma enact an ordinance amending Bixby City Code, Finance and Taxation 2-5A-9 termination date, November 30, 2024, to continue the subject one percent (1%) sales tax until 2054?

Craig County



Craig County Proposition — Shall Craig County create a County Planning Commission and a County Board of Adjustment to adopt and enforce zoning regulations for the unincorporated areas of Craig County?

Delaware County



Delaware County Proposition — Shall the town of Cleora be incorporated? A successful vote on this question will result in the creation of the Town of Cleora, Oklahoma.

Okmulgee County



Beggs City Proposition — Shall the City of Beggs, Oklahoma change the statutory City Government from Statutory Aldermanic Form of Government to Statutory Council-Manager Form of Government?

Osage County



Wynona Public Schools Proposition — Shall Independent School District Number 30 of Osage County, Oklahoma incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Two Hundred Seventy Thousand Dollars ($275,000) to be issued in one or more series to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within five (5) years from their date?

Pittsburg County



Town of Quinton Proposition — Shall the Clerk-Treasurer be appointed by the mayor with the approval of the Board of Trustees?

Indianola Public Schools Proposition — Shall Independent School District Number 25 of Pittsburg County, Oklahoma incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Eight Million Seven Hundred and Five Thousand Dollars ($8,705,000) to provide funds to be issued in series for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within fifteen (15) years from their date?

Rogers County



Foyil Town Proposition — Shall Ordinance 2024-3, Adopted August 8, 2024, levying and assessing a tax fee of two percent (2%) on gross receipts from the delivery and if applicable the sale of electrical energy within the town, except as to such delivery and sale made pursuant and subject to any franchise heretofore or hereafter granted which is subject to similar tax or fee; Describing procedures; and fixing an effective date, be approved?

Tulsa County



Berryhill Fire Proposition 1 — Shall the Berryhill Fire Protection District, State of Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing bonds, to be issued in one or more series, in the sum of One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,300,000) to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, reconstructing, renovating, improving, remodeling, repairing and equipping of the Fire Station and Ambulance Facilities located in the District, acquiring furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving the Station site, and paying costs of issuance, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in said District sufficient to pay the interest on said bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within 25 years from their date?

Berryhill Fire Proposition 2 — Shall the Berryhill Fire Protection District, State of Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($700,00) to provide funds for the purpose of purchasing and acquiring public safety equipment and vehicles, and paying costs of issuance and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in said District sufficient to pay the interest on said bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) precentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within 25 years from their date?

Washington County



Washington County Proposition — Shall the sales of alcoholic beverages by individual drink for on-premises consumption be extended to and inclusive of the entire seven day week from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. within Washington County, Oklahoma?

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

