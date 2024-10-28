Local law enforcement announces plan for voter safety ahead of election

TULSA, Okla. — In a news conference on Oct. 28, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announced they would use video surveillance to monitor potential threats at polls.

Elise Mayley is a first-time voter. She said people need to show respect for one another on election day.

"I think as long as people vote for who they want to vote for and don't get upset with other people who are voting for the side, that's the biggest thing," said Mayley.

Eric Darwin said he also wants to ensure the poll workers stay safe.

"Just more security, just make sure they're on sight and along inside and outside," said Darwin.

Law enforcement is listening and said they're ready to keep people safe. Staff added that during the conference, deputies would be strategically positioned to respond to any issues at the polls.

"Security is everyone's responsibility, so we ask citizens to report anything of concern immediately," said Regalado.

Regalado said they will also use their reserve deputies so people like Darwin and Mayley can feel safe at the polls.

"Just get and vote just trust and believe that you're doing the right thing," said Darwin.

The Tulsa County sheriff said if you have information of which law enforcement should be aware, call their non-emergency phone number at 918-596-5601.

