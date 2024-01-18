Watch Now
Large fire burns 3 boats at Arrowhead Yacht Club in Afton

Posted at 9:09 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 10:37:18-05

AFTON, Okla. — Authorities are responding to a large fire at the Arrowhead Yacht Club in Afton.

Three boats were impacted by the fire, according to a spokesperson for Grand River Dam Authority.

It's unknown at this time if anyone was inside the boats at the time of the fire.

GRDA said the fire is mostly contained as of 9 a.m.

2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.

