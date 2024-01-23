'Killers of the Flower Moon' nominated for 10 Oscars

TULSA, Okla. — "Killers of the Flower Moon" is raking in more award nominations.

The Oscars announced 10 nominations for the movie on Jan. 23.

The movie details the gruesome and inhumane murders of the oil-rich Osage in the early 1900s. The film is based on David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.



The movie is nominated for these awards:

Best Picture

Best Actress in Leading Role: Lily Gladstone

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert De Niro

Best Director: Martin Scorsese

Best Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline West

Best Editing: Thelma Schoonmaker

Best Production Design

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

The Osage Nation expressed its excitement on social media.

“Congratulations to all Oscar nominees for Killers of the Flower Moon; we are overjoyed that the hard work put into making this film is being celebrated,” Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said. “Osage Nation is especially proud that Osage Composer Scott George, consultants Kenny and Vann Bighorse, and all our tribal singers are receiving this extraordinary recognition for ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People).’"

Hear more from Osage members about the movie:

Osage Scott George is the first member of the tribe to be nominated for an Oscar.

"For us, there’s nothing better than hearing our singers around the drum," Standing Bear said. "We are pleased that the Academy members recognized the strength and beauty behind this song.”

Winners will be announced at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10.

