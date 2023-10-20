Catoosa museum supplied two cars for Killers of the Flower Moon

CATOOSA, Okla. — Step inside Catoosa’s DW Correll Museum, for a trip back in time. Cars, made before, and a little after, World War I, line the space.

One 1917 Packard and this 1922 Franklin, got the Hollywood treatment.

"Never old hat to work here. It is an exciting place to work. Always something new ... I’m learning new things every day so I love it," said Eric Hamshar, the museum's curator.

Hamshar, the museum’s curator, says the Packard Twin 6 was worth about $3,000 in 1917, about $72,000 dollars today.

As for the Franklin Series 10A, he said it was a game-changing car.

"[Franklin] were pioneers in the casting of aluminum so it’s an aluminum bodied car, aluminum air cooled engine very rare especially for that time period," Hamshar said.

We spoke with some moviegoers at Circle Cinema. Shelby was walking in, excited to see the movie

"Just the history, I feel like it’s important you know? It’s hard to hear but important at the same time," she said.

And Cheryl gave rave reviews.

"It was magnificent in terms of telling the story, the story clearly, the acting was superb. It honored the Osage well," she said.

Hamshar tells me a scout with the film came out here – to the DW Correll Museum and looked at the cars in meticulous detail to make sure they were ready for the big screen.

"He came and looked at the cars, he took a lot of photos, and then it was months later before he contacted me," Hamshar said, "And told me yeah we would like a couple of your cars and so we began the arrangements."

Hamshar plans to see the movie Friday night.

"I don’t know exactly how they were used, you know, am I gonna see Leonardo DiCaprio in my car ... I don’t know ... but I’m keen to find out," Hamshar said.

You can see these cars for yourself. The Correll Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday. Adults get in for $3, seniors for $2, and kids get in free.

