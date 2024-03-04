Jury selection for Holly Cantrell's murder trial begins

MCALESTER, Okla. — A jury trial is set to get underway on March 4 in the murder of Holly Cantrell. It is a Pittsburg County case that made national headlines and dates back seven years.

Cody Ketchum is accused of murdering Cantrell, his married girlfriend, in 2017. He was not indicted until 2022.

Cantrell was a mother of three who worked as a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Clinic. In 2017, she was last seen on surveillance video leaving for her lunch break and getting into a green pickup with Ketchum. At the time, he told investigators he dropped her off at Braum’s to have lunch with friends.

Investigators say Cantrell was married to Tony Cantrell but pregnant with Ketchum’s child.

In February 2018, her remains were found in the Cardinal Point Recreation Area in northern Pittsburg County.

It wasn’t until 2020 that DNA testing confirmed the remains were of Cantrell:

Once identified, investigators spent two more years gathering evidence. In October 2022, Ketchum was indicted. Investigators said Ketchum was always their prime suspect.

A trial was initially set for May of 2023 but was delayed for prosecutors to do more forensic testing. As part of that continuance, Ketchum’s bond was reduced from $750,000 to $250,000. However, he did not bond out and is currently in the Pittsburg County Jail awaiting trial.

Authorities tell 2News the evidence is complex, and they anticipate a lengthy trial.

