Arrest made in Holly Cantrell murder case

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office arrested the man Monday who they believe to be responsible for the death of Holly Cantrell.

Cantrell, a pregnant mother of three, went missing on Jan. 20, 2017 while on her lunch break at McAlester Regional Health Clinic. Authorities identified her remains in 2020 — two years after they were found near Cardinal Point Recreation Area.

Sheriff Chris Morris confirmed to 2 News Oklahoma on Monday night that they'd arrested Cody Ketchum with the help of the McAlester Police Department at the McAlester Army Ammunition plant where Ketchum worked.

Morris said they'd been looking into Ketchum for more than a year and cell phone evidence helped convince a grand jury to indict him.

"Not a doubt in my mind," Morris said about Ketchum being the man they're looking for in connection with Cantrell's murder. He said they're not looking for anyone else in the case.

Ketchum is being held in the Pittsburg County Jail.

