Multiple agencies assisting Verdigris Fire with chemical fire

CLAREMORE, Okla — Multiple crews are responding to the Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant in Claremore for reports of a chemical fire.

The call initially went out around 6:45 p.m., emergency crews have evacuated a half-mile radius around the plant for safety.

Rogers County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa Fire are assisting Verdigris Fire Department on-scene.

