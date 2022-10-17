Multiple agencies assisting Verdigris Fire with chemical fire

CLAREMORE, Okla — Multiple crews are responding to the Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant in Claremore for reports of a chemical fire.
The call initially went out around 6:45 p.m., emergency crews have evacuated a half-mile radius around the plant for safety.
Rogers County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa Fire are assisting Verdigris Fire Department on-scene.
