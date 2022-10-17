Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple agencies assisting Verdigris Fire with chemical fire

Valmont Coatings Fire
KJRH
Valmont Coatings Fire
Posted at 8:19 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 21:22:09-04

CLAREMORE, Okla — Multiple crews are responding to the Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant in Claremore for reports of a chemical fire.

The call initially went out around 6:45 p.m., emergency crews have evacuated a half-mile radius around the plant for safety.

Rogers County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa Fire are assisting Verdigris Fire Department on-scene.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7