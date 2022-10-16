ORU men's soccer team pay tribute to fallen captain

TULSA, Okla. — The ORU men’s soccer team paid tribute to their captain in the team’s first home game since Eugene Quaynor was killed late last month. Quaynor was killed in a car accident, police believed to be caused by a drunk driver.

Now we’re learning of the legacy Quaynor leaves behind.

The playing of his home country’s national anthem and a moment of silence for ORU’s soccer team’s player number 27, Eugene Quaynor. A transfer from Ghana, Quaynor chose ORU so he could play soccer and grow his relationship with Christ.

“Eugene was incredible. It’s really honestly, it’s super hard to describe all of who he was. But the best way to describe him was an incredible man of God, who was a servant leader and he led by example in everything that he did,” said soccer Chaplain, Jason Nussbaum.

And during his time with the Golden Eagles he made quite an impression.

“I’ve seen it everywhere and everybody’s posting about him and i just realized just how much of an impact he had on a whole bunch of people. The school, outside of the school, outside of soccer, honestly it’s really nice,” said friend, Jose Perez.

Those who knew said there wasn’t a better guy. He was a great captain, a great friend, brother and son.

But also much more than that.

“He was really nice and always had a really big smile on his face and just was always ready to see people and happy,” said mentee, TJ Apitz.

Aside from being Captain of the Golden Eagles soccer team, Quaynor worked so he could provide for his parents and four siblings back in Ghana. But even though number 27 wasn’t on the field Saturday. His memory and his legacy will stick with the team and everyone who knew him.

“They do this chant before the games where they say process, progress, purpose and they’re all chanting it and they all come together at the end and they say brotherhood. When they walk out of the locker room, there’s a sign on the wall that talks about brotherhood and unity and they all slap it every time they walk out. That was who they were as a team before this happened and now through all of this, it’s only gotten stronger and stronger,” said Nussbaum.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Quaynor’s family

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --