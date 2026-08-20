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Jonathan Brooks named as new Tulsa Police Chief

Jonathan Brooks
KJRH
Jonathan Brooks
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TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols has named Jonathan Brooks as the new Chief of Police for the Tulsa Police Department.

The announcement comes just one month after former TPD Chief Dennis Larsen shared his intentions to retire.

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen announces retirement

Brooks will serve with Larsen until his retirement on Sept. 30.

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