OU, Coach Venables agrees to two-year contract extension

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma and head football coach Brent Venables have each agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Venables' contract will now expire in January 2032. He is entering his fifth year as coach and took the Sooners to the College Football Playoffs last year.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust, belief and support of President Joe Harroz, Athletics Director Roger Denny, Chair and Special Advisor for OU Athletics Randall Stephenson and our Board of Regents,” said Venables. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve as the head coach at the University of Oklahoma and to represent a place with such a proud tradition, an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base and expectations that match our own.

“This opportunity and commitment reflect so many people. None of it would be possible without the tremendous investment, hard work and dedication of our players, coaches and staff. I’m incredibly thankful for each of them and for the belief they have in what we are building together.

“Most importantly, my family and I love Oklahoma. This is our home, and we are deeply grateful for the way the Oklahoma family has embraced and supported us.”

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