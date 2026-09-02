Tulsa high school senior turns his love for playing video games into a business before graduation

TULSA, Okla. — Jacob Gross is beginning his senior year at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa Public Schools, the same district where he started kindergarten 12 years ago.

Back then, Gross loved playing computer games. Today, he's still on the computer — but for business.

"Well, the things that I've done on the computer has changed from like just playing the game to making money on the computer and using it as a tool and not as just entertainment," Gross said.

Gross makes money through an app called Whatnot, where he hosts live auctions for Pokémon cards. He started with just a few cards and now has hundreds of cards and thousands of followers.

Gross is also an athlete, inspired by a teacher who changed his life.

"Honestly, I really remember 8th grade, Ricky Washington, I had a class called Men of Power with him, and he was involved in sports. He had a really big impact on my life," Gross said.

Gross said that class created a brotherhood he will carry with him beyond high school.

In kindergarten, his favorite part of school was recess. Now it's football and entrepreneurship.

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