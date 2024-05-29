'It's the right thing to do' | Helpers flock to Salina after storms

SALINA, Okla. — After the Memorial Day weekend storms, leaders in Salina are asking for help. Anyone, with just about any skill, is welcome in town to assist in the cleanup efforts. Most of the damage was concentrated on trees and power lines, so residents are focused on cleaning up roads and properties.

However, water and electric systems are just ramping back up, so food, water and other resources are equally needed.

2 News met Denny Hardin, who owns a construction company, helping out his neighbors.

“Our place was good, but everybody else was having a hard time,” Hardin said.

Right after he spoke with 2 News, he hopped in a bobcat, and pushed a large pile of brush to the side of the road, so crews could haul it off to the debris site.

2 News also met Charlie, who lives in town, but avoided major damage.

“It’s just the right thing to do really,” Charlie said.

He was helping one of his neighbors chop down trees, and clear brush around their house. Hardin said he and his team will be back to help in the following days. Leaders hope others will do the same.

Most of the damage is focused in the downtown area, as well as the Craig’s Cove area, a few miles north of the main drag of town. While 2 News crews were in town, the Oklahoma Health Department was set up downtown offering free tetanus shots, and other medical resources. Restaurants such as Los Cocos, PIg ‘N’ Out and the Dairy Deal were open for business.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

